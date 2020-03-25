Getty

"Just to be friendly I engaged in a bit of small talk and I asked George what his name was, even though obviously I knew it," the dog walker told The Sun at the time.

"To my astonishment he said 'I'm called Archie' with a big smile on his face. I don't know why he calls himself Archie but kids often play with their names and I think it's lovely."

George, who is third in line to the throne, already has several nicknames, as do many other members of the royal family. His middle names are Alexander and Louis.

When she was pregnant Kate and William referred to him as “our little grape.” At school he is known as PG and his parents then started calling him PG Tips or just “Tips” after the tea.