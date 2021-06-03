Meghan is currently "in the family way" as the Queen would reportedly put it. Getty

According to Us Weekly, an insider once revealed Queen Elizabeth finds the term “vulgar”, instead preferring the expression “in the family way”.

We didn’t believe there were many ways to explain the condition other than its medical terminology. Upon some research however, we’ve discovered the Queen could have also opted for “expectant”, “with child” or “fruitful”.

But, tradition is tradition, we guess?

The couple announced their pregnancy with this gorgeous shot. Misan Harriman

Meghan and Prince Harry first confirmed they were expecting their second child, a baby girl, via their representatives, with a gorgeous picture of the pair in their back yard, smiling as Meghan lies in Harry's lap with her baby bump visibly beneath a flowy dress.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," a spokesperson reportedly confirmed to US publication People magazine.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," they added.

harry and Meghan already share son, Archie, who they welcomed in 2019. Getty

The stunning photo was reportedly taken by the couple's friend and longtime photographer, Misan Harriman, who captured the pic using an iPad.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's second child will make them a family of four - the pair welcomed their first son Archie Harrison back in May 2019.