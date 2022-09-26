Isabelle uploaded a video debunking the theory TikTok/Getty

Bizarrely, the theory that the incident was staged was already debunked by the girl Meghan hugged.

"We were just waiting for her to come and she came near me and asked my name and how my day was, how long I was waiting. And I asked her if I could have a hug, and she hugged me back. It was quite an amazing moment. I'm still shaking now," Amalka told CNN at the time.

Insane fans were convinced Isabelle was Amalka’s mother and the whole thing was planned by the Sussex PR team. A theory Isabelle, who is only 24, says is absolutely not true.

"I have seen videos and articles saying that I am this girl's mother, saying that Meghan's PR team paid for me to be there, I was planted in that spot, that I knew Meghan from before from the Invictus Games...the logic is not there," Isbelle said.

This was the first time Isabelle and Meghan had met

"So ultimately I wanted to show that the experience and interaction we had with Meghan was really lovely and genuine and she was so kind to us. Even though it was short it was really sweet.”

The fact that Meghan needs to be defended by a teenager and a young woman from fully grown adults on the internet is appalling. Isabelle herself had some advice for the people who were quick to accuse Meghan.

"Don't believe everything you read online guys, there's so many fake stories. People try so hard to put her down and to sell fake things, and you need to go off your own personal experiences to really make a judgement on someone," she said.

"And if I'm honest, this experience just made me love her even more."

