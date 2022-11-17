Jameela said she can't believe how much "sh*t" Meghan takes from the public and media, and is "so sorry" Meghan's had to go through that. Getty

“And I fought back on your behalf [for] years before I’d ever met you because I was so outraged by the twisting of this, very normal, very kind, very civilised woman. That demonisation just shows how afraid they are of you."

“I'm so sorry you've had to withstand it. It has highlighted for us the intense and unkindness and, and bigotry and misogyny of our media. And I, I think and I hope and I feel faith that the tides are changing because so many of us are fighting back,” Jameela continued.

“Well, thank you for fighting back,” the Duchess of Sussex replied.

During the Archetypes podcast, Jameela also revealed that Meghan is extremely supportive; not just to her but to numerous other women.

“You have been such a sobering voice of unwavering support to me,” Jameela said.

“And people don't know that you frequently reach out to women who are having a very, very hard time. You reach out to us. You don't do it publicly. You don't come to get any glory, but you privately reach out to us in our most lonely and desperate moments. And we need more of that in the world.”

“And so I just, I appreciate you and thank you for that, because those are some hairy moments and I needed that guidance… So, thanks. Thanks, mate,” Jameela concluded.

You can listen to Meghan’s Archetypes podcast on Spotify.