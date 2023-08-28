Meghan played Rachel in Suits. Getty

"Suits is such a hit in reruns that Meghan's being told there's a demand from fans to see her act again," a source informed Life & Style Magazine.

"She's excited. While she'd love to land a new TV part, Meghan really wants to sink her teeth into a dramatic film role. She thinks an Oscar would be in her future."

According to the source – who is reportedly close to the Duchess – she has been in high demand in the entertainment industry after being offered “a bunch” of roles over the previous five years. However, turned them down to “embrace royal life and, later, forge a new path behind the scenes in Hollywood with Harry.”

With other opportunities “drying up,” there is a chance Meghan might become more focused on acting, an endeavor Harry is allegedly in full support of.

Meghan married Prince Harry in 2018. Getty

But there is another field within the entertainment industry that might take up more of Meghan’s time. A media commentator revealed she could make a lucrative career out of being an influencer.

PR Mayah Riaz told The Mirror the Duchess could make money from her Instagram as a celebrity influencer. Such careers see the likes of Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift earn more than $1 million per post.

"It's hugely speculated that Meghan has secured the account @‌Meghan, which has no posts and a photo of flowers as a profile photo," she said.

"It already has nearly 90,000 followers and once confirmed it's her account, the followers will grow astronomically."