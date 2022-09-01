Is Meghan working on a new book? Getty

It was her comments on her journal that fans picked up on - speculating that the rediscovered journal would inspire a juicy tell-all.

A source also confirmed to The Sun that Megahan's journal would be full of her experiences with the royal family, both the good and the bad.

"She wrote it all in her diary as an insurance policy. If it ever saw the light of day it would surely be dynamite,” they explained.

The source also added that the journal was “boxed up and shipped back to Montecito” once it was rediscovered.

Harry's memoir is getting released soon! Getty

Royal author Margaret Holder also revealed to The Sun the potential drama that could ensue if Meghan released a book.

"For Meghan, a book about her time with the royals offers a great opportunity for settling scores, naming those who offended her, and hitting back at a system she didn't understand and was unwilling to learn," she said.

"She had enough time in the royal fold to learn secrets, some decades old, which could cause embarrassment and heartache for the Queen and her family, but could earn a fortune for Meghan."

Meghan’s potential tell-all isn’t the only book on the horizon for the couple, with Harry’s own memoir due to be released in the coming months.

Published by Penguin Random House, the “intimate and heartfelt memoir” is described as “accurate and wholly truthful” by the Prince himself, who also added that the book would show him "not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become."