Meghan Markle's new series with Netflix has just been announced. Getty

Royal reporter Omid Scobie tweeted out the news, writing: "Big news from Archewell Productions today, who have announced a new @netflix animated series following the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who has been inspired by influential women from history.

"Pearl (working title) is executive produced by Duchess Meghan and David Furnish."

Scobie went on to say that Furnish, who was a producer on the animated film Gnomeo & Juliet, is "deeply passionate" about the new project with Meghan.

He quoted the producer as saying: "Meghan. . . and I are deeply passionate about bringing the inspirational and positive stories of extraordinary women from around the world to a global audience of all ages."

Was the series inspired by daughter Lili? Getty

David Furnish's other producing credits include the likes of Rocketman, It's a Boy Girl Thing and Billy Elliot The Musical Live.

As for Meghan, she shared in a statement that Pearl's story is all about self-discovery and overcoming life's challenges.

"I'm thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series , which celebrates extraordinary women through history," she said.

"David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today."

Harry and Meghan recently welcomed a daughter, and their Oprah interview is up for an Emmy. Getty

It seems fitting that Meghan would opt to create a children's series, especially one aimed at girls, given she just gave birth to her second child, a daughter.

She and Harry share Archie, two, and newborn Lilibet 'Lili', and have been vocal about their passion for family life.

Fans have even speculated that the series may have been inspired by Lili, or Meghan's desire to create an empowering show for her daughter to grow up watching.

WATCH BELOW: Meghan Markle makes her first TV appearance since Oprah interview

News of the series comes just hours after it was revealed that Meghan and Prince Harry's tell-all Oprah interview had been nominated for an Emmy.

The two-hour TV special that aired in March 2020 was nominated in the 'Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special category' of the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

There was a mixed response to the nomination, with some saying the interview was a landmark moment and deserved accolades, while others weren't convinced.

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.