Described in the video as ‘the ultimate guy’s girl’, the Meghan seen in the footage is not the formal royal figure we’ve come to know, but the film gives an insight into the free-spirited personality that won Prince Harry's heart.

The re-emergence of the footage comes at a tumultuous time for Meghan, as she and Harry negotiate their way out of the royal family’s senior ranks, in an effort to forge their own path.

The palace has been in turmoil since last week's bombshell announcement from Harry and Meghan that they were quitting their traditional roles, and things could be about to take a turn further into the realms of discord.

According to Page Six, rumours are swirling that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in talks to sit down for a tell-all TV interview with US host Gayle King.

If the 'no-holds-barred' interview goes ahead it could be 'damaging' to the royal family.

The royal couple already hinted at issues with the family in their Harry and Meghan: An African Journey doco last year — and the journalist behind it, the couple’s friend Tom Bradby, says the royals should fear what the alienated pair could say.

'I have some idea of what might be aired in a full, no-holds-barred sit-down interview and I don’t think it would be pretty,' he wrote in The Times.

While Bradby did not elaborate, The Times said courtiers fear Meghan would brand members of the family 'racist and sexist.'

Bradby said it would be 'very damaging indeed' if the monarchy’s international reputation was tarnished by the breakaway pair.

The Sunday Times quotes the Harry's brother Prince William as saying he hopes ones day everyone will 'play on the team' again.

William said: 'I've put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can't do that anymore; we're separate entities. I'm sad about that.