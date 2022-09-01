Getty

Looking back at the conversation, Meghan explained that after hearing the term, “it stopped me in my tracks.”

“But it stopped me in my tracks… when she called me a diva!” she explained.

“How could you? That's not true, that's not… Why would you say that?”

“My mind genuinely was just spinning with what nonsense she must have read or clicked on to make her say that.”

After seeing how uncomfortable Meghan was with the term, Mariah jumped in to set the record straight.

“When she said diva, she was talking about the way that I dress, the posture, the clothing, the quote unquote, fabulousness as she sees it,” explained Meghan.

“She meant diva as a compliment. But I heard it as a dig.”

The conversation resolved itself, with Meghan reaching the realisation that it was “mindblowing” that “one very charged word can mean something different for each of us.”

“It actually made me realize that in these episodes, as I've opened the door for conversation surrounding the archetypes that try to hold us back,” Meghan explained in the closing of the episode.

“What I hadn't considered was that for some, reclaiming the words is what they feel will propel us forward.”

Next week, Mindy Khaling will join Meghan for episode three of Archetypes.

The debut episode of Archetypes saw Meghan recount a terrifying ordeal where Archie’s nursery caught on fire during a royal engagement in Africa.

