Harry (left) and Meghan's (right) year started with ‘Megxit’ and has been a chaotic ride ever since. Getty

“Meghan’s been forging ahead with all sorts of money-making plans and barely consults her own PR team, let alone her husband, who has to weather the storm of public controversy and private consternation from his family every time she goes public with one of her schemes,” the source adds.

This creates a major headache for Prince Harry, 36, as many of Meghan’s business decisions appear out of step with royal values.

For instance, the couple’s lucrative Netflix deal has been heavily criticised for several reasons, including concerns that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing to do a reality show.

But the source says their royal exit has left Harry with little choice but to go along with all of Meghan’s plans – no matter how much bad press they attract for him personally or for the wider royal family.

“He goes along with her podcasts, her Instagram coffee products, her woke CNN appearances and whatnot because it would look a lot worse if they weren’t publicly united,” reveals the source.

Meghan allegedly took one of their SUVs and drove off. Getty

“But behind the scenes, there’s obvious tension between them.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly discreet about their disagreements for the sake of maintaining a positive and united front. But the source claims it’s a different story behind closed doors.

“Harry and Meghan aren’t the type to have a full-blown screaming match in front of their staff, but rumour has it they hash out their differences at night once everyone’s gone home and the baby is asleep for the night,” says the source.

Meghan’s reported recent walk-off incident was apparently the tip of the iceberg after months of simmering tension over all her recent business wheeling and dealings.

“Meghan hates it when anyone, even Harry, disagrees with her ideas,” the source reveals.

Harry reportedly has little choice but to go along with all of Meghan’s plans. Getty

“God knows where she went – there aren’t many options when there’s a lockdown, but I’m guessing she went to the beach nearby to cool off,” the source speculates.

“There was no talk among her household of her still missing by morning, so she obviously came back.”

But despite the difficulties, the source is adamant that Harry will go along with Meghan’s plans and do whatever it takes to make her happy – because, frankly, he has little other option.

“Harry would always take her back, no matter how difficult she gets – he kind of has to. He knows no-one and is separated from his family,” says the source.

“Meghan can storm around all she wants knowing she has Harry right where she wants him – proven by the fact that she’s ploughed ahead with her podcast, coffee venture and CNN appearances – even though Harry will be savaged for it at every turn.”

