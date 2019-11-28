Meghan Markle’s former co-star says Duchess is in charge of her own style
She picks out her own royal wardrobe
Meghan Markle's fashion choices often catch the eye of royal fans with many of the items she wears selling out soon after she's worn them, and according to a close friend, the Duchess of Sussex makes a point of picking out her wardrobe herself.
Despite having access to stylists and royal dressers, Meghan enjoys showing off her own stylish flair in the outfits she wears during her royal engagements.
Meghan's longtime friend and ex-Suits co-star Abigail Spencer revealed details and spoke of the Duchess's sense of style with People Magazine.
Abigail said: "I think she always looks incredible so I think it's more about rooting her on."
Admitting that she's in awe of her pal's wardrobe, the star added: "She does it all herself."
Abigail, who attended Meghan's Windsor wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018 went on to describe it as a "honour" to be invited.
She added: "It was incredible. Everything was an extension of them and their love."
Lucky for fans, the Duchess has been a longtime fan of British high street stores.
Back in 2018, Meghan caused a rush to M&S stores when she wore a pretty bell sleeve navy jumper by the brand.
Then later that same year she wore the M&S Double Crepe Bodycon Dress for an event at the Royal Albert Hall.
With a price tag of just £49.50 ($90), it unsurprisingly sold out in nearly every size, according to Hello!