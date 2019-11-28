Meghan Markle 's fashion choices often catch the eye of royal fans with many of the items she wears selling out soon after she's worn them, and according to a close friend, the Duchess of Sussex makes a point of picking out her wardrobe herself.

Despite having access to stylists and royal dressers, Meghan enjoys showing off her own stylish flair in the outfits she wears during her royal engagements.

Meghan's longtime friend and ex-Suits co-star Abigail Spencer revealed details and spoke of the Duchess's sense of style with People Magazine.

Abigail said: "I think she always looks incredible so I think it's more about rooting her on."

Admitting that she's in awe of her pal's wardrobe, the star added: "She does it all herself."