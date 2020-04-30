As tensions reportedly mount between royal exiles Harry and Meghan, rumours have surfaced that the former Suits actress has issued her “hen-pecked” husband an ultimatum. Getty

According to the source, friends say that the Duke of Sussex feels he “made a huge mistake” in turning his back on his family and moving to L.A.

What’s more, whispers from inside the palace reportedly suggest Harry blames Meghan for their disastrous relocation to the City of Angels and now he wants to head home.

But the Duchess apparently isn’t so keen to rush back to the United Kingdom as she likely feels as though she’s worn out her royal welcome.

Rumour has it that Harry feels he “made a huge mistake” in turning his back on his family and moving to L.A. Getty Images

The publication went on to allege that Meghan has apparently told Harry he needs to make the correct decision or risk not seeing his son again.

And Meghan’s alleged ultimatum has apparently left the prince feeling depressed and friends fear he’s heading for another breakdown.

“He’s tortured, pulled between the only family he’s known and the woman and child he adores. Aides know he’s feeling cut off and alone and is terrified at what the future could bring,” the source claimed.

Meghan has apparently told Harry he needs to make the correct decision or risk not seeing his son again. Getty Images

According to the insider, Harry’s always been sheltered by his family, but now Meghan is in control, her “my way or the highway” ultimatum has apparently left him reeling.

Now the prince could lose everything, including his wife and son.