Meghan Markle’s former high school friend, Shahs of Sunset star Nema Vand, has opened up about his former friendship with the Duchess. Getty

He described Meghan as a "woman among girls," before saying, "Everyone was in love with her. She was sweet and very kind.”

Nema said all of the boys in his year “swooned” over Meghan, before he reflected on an innocent close encounter he once had with the Duchess.

"We were at a party one time and she sat on my lap. She got nose-to-nose with me. For a 16-year-old guy, that is an emotional moment,” he claimed.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, Nema claimed that he and Meghan were quite close in high school and even shared a flirtatious moment. Getty

“She said to me in Farsi, 'You are so beautiful.' I asked her, 'How do you know Farsi?' She said, 'I learned it for you.' Then she walked away."

Nema concluded: “We all adored her. She was a really great friend… and moved on to different things in her life.”

Nema’s revelation comes after Meghan Markle recently shared a video of herself reading a book to Archie, which appeared to contain a hidden message. Getty

As the Duchess read aloud from the cute book “Duck! Rabbit!”, several eagle-eyed fans noticed that its cover contained a pale blue sticker, which read: "Archie's Book Club".

Enthusiastic supporters were quick to comment on the mysterious sticker, with some speculating that it may have been a gift from a well-known celebrity.

As it turns out, the book, which Meghan read to help raise awareness for Save the Children’s Save with Stories campaign, may have been a gift from Oprah Winfrey.

What’s more, in unearthed footage from a 2018 interview on The Late, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Mindy Kaling confessed that Oprah gave her daughter a similar gift.