Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were forced to scrap their son Archie's first birthday plans due to ongoing restrictions for the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

“She joked that [Archie] needs a pint-size little buddy other than the dogs,” the source claimed to the publication.

The friend then recalled how Meghan gushed over her son, saying she “lit up” when she mentioned Archie’s name.

“She said he's a bundle of energy and prefers playing over sleeping,” the source said.

A close friend of the Duchess reportedly claimed that Meghan joked about Archie needing a "pint-size little buddy" to play with. Getty

Meghan reportedly told the friend Archie is quite lively and enjoys playing with musical instruments, and especially likes it when his dad teases him and plays the harmonica.

“She said Archie is quite the character and loves to laugh. That he's a happy baby,” the friend concluded.

Harry and Meghan were forced to change Archie’s May 6th birthday bash, after it was revealed the Los Angeles lockdown measures have been extended through May 15.

Rumour has it the royal couple may soon have something to celebrate, with the Duchess reportedly hinting she is keen to have another baby. Getty

The sad news came after a close friend and confidant of Harry claimed the prince is finding his new life away in Hollywood a little “bit challenging”.

According to US Weekly, English primatologist and anthropologist Dr Jane Goodall told the Radio Times she anticipates there will be a big adjustment for Harry moving forward.

“I don’t know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I’ve been in touch, though I think he’s finding life a bit challenging just now,” Jane claimed to the British publication.