Meghan made her first TV appearance since the tell-all interview with Oprah. Twitter

Following her Vax Live concert video appearance, Meghan also donated a range of baby supplies to Harvest Home LA, a charity helping homeless pregnant women and their children.

The Mother’s Day surprise, that came through the Archewell Foundation, was accompanied by a personal letter from The Duchess that read:

“As a mom, and an expectant mom, I deeply appreciate the significance of community support, safe and accessible pregnancy resources, and trusted guidance in a nurturing setting.

“These ingredients are essential to not just our physical health, but our mental well-being, and I commend you for leading a compassionate community that lives these values."

Meghan added: "Thank you for all you do for the women and mothers who are turned away elsewhere, at no fault of their own.

“When we consider how vulnerable any mother feels during the fragile time of pregnancy, we gain perspective about how especially difficult it can be for pregnant women of colour and those who come from under-resourced and vulnerable communities."

The donation included diapers, cleaning supplies, and other essential items.

Harry and Meghan are expecting their second child together very soon. Instagram

In their tell-all interview with Oprah, Harry and Meghan announced that they are having a girl, and that their daughter will be born in summertime, which in the US is between June and August.

"Grateful, having any child, any one or a two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl... now we've got our family and we've got four of us," Harry said.

The couple already share a son together, Archie, who just celebrated his second birthday on May 6.