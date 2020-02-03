Instead, the source reveals Meghan hopes to integrate herself among Hollywood’s elite.

“Meghan’s got her sights set on a far more A-list social circle,” the friend reveals.

Top of her wish list? “Meghan wants to befriend the likes of Brad [Pitt] and Jen [Aniston], as well as Scarlett Johansson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie,” the friend reveals.

Meghan is reportedly hoping that pal George Clooney will make the introductions. She could also potentially have an in via Jen’s friend, Ellen DeGeneres.

Just recently, the talk-show host hinted she has secured the first interview with Meghan about her post-royal life, which Oprah was said to be conducting.

“[S]he’s got her eye on the prize and in her mind, the only way to do that is by overhauling her circle and ensuring she’s part of the A-list pack,” the friend says.

What’s more, it’s been claimed Meghan was setting up secret projects for months. In September last year, the royal reportedly renewed the trademark on her former blog, The Tig, and registered two websites.

It’s unsure at this stage what the plan for these are, but they could be a sign that Meghan has been planning a Hollywood comeback for some time and is hoping to secure some A-list pals to help her.

