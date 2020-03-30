Long before Meghan Markle met Prince Harry, she found love for the first time in Los Angeles with her high school sweetheart, Luis Segura. Getty

Meghan and Luis are believed to have dated for two years – but it is unknown if they have remained in touch in the years since their romance ended.

Pictures have previously surfaced of the teenagers cuddled up together at their schools’ joint Christmas ball in 1996 and 1997. Now, a source exclusively tells New Idea that the pair were “very into each other” when they were together.

“It’s fair to say Luis was madly in love with Meghan,” the source revealed.

Meghan is set to take on a new surname after she and Harry step down from royal duties on March 31. Getty

With the Sussexes now based in North America, a reunion could potentially be on the cards – that is, if Meghan chose to pursue it.

The news comes amid reports Meghan is set to take on a new surname after she and Harry step down from royal duties on March 31.

One option could see the mother to Archie Harrison adopt the same surname Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip picked to pass on to their descendants.

Meghan and Harry gave their ten-month-old son the Mountbatten-Windsor surname in a touching tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh. Getty

This means Meghan could therefore decide to be known as Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor.

