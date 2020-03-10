Meghan shocked students at Robert Clack Upper School. Getty

Addressing the male students, Meghan said: “Please continue to value and appreciate the women in your lives and also set the example for some men who are not seeing it that same way.”

“You have your mothers, sisters, girlfriends, friends in your life, protect them.”

“Make sure that they are feeling valued and safe and let’s all just rally together to make International Women’s Day something that is not just on Sunday, but frankly feels like every day of the year.”

Aker was exceptionally brave, giving Meghan a big cuddle. Getty

Meghan then decided to turn the mic on someone in the crowd.

Head boy, 16-year-old Aker Okoye, went on-stage to share a few words.

And he didn't let the exciting opportunity go to waste.

Aker wrapped Meghan Markle in a huge hug, before sweetening the moment with a kiss on the cheek.

His classmates can be heard cheering him on during the cheeky moment.

The couple at Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. Getty

The duo will wrap up royal duties on March 31. Getty

Meghan and Harry bow out from official royal life on March 31.

Before that date, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been carrying out multiple engagements back in the UK.