Addressing the male students, Meghan said: “Please continue to value and appreciate the women in your lives and also set the example for some men who are not seeing it that same way.”
“You have your mothers, sisters, girlfriends, friends in your life, protect them.”
“Make sure that they are feeling valued and safe and let’s all just rally together to make International Women’s Day something that is not just on Sunday, but frankly feels like every day of the year.”
Meghan then decided to turn the mic on someone in the crowd.
Head boy, 16-year-old Aker Okoye, went on-stage to share a few words.
And he didn't let the exciting opportunity go to waste.
Aker wrapped Meghan Markle in a huge hug, before sweetening the moment with a kiss on the cheek.
Meghan and Harry bow out from official royal life on March 31.
Before that date, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been carrying out multiple engagements back in the UK.
Earlier in the week, Meghan wowed at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall.
Today we saw the couple reunite with Prince William and Kate Middleton for Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.