Meghan and Trevor met in 2004. Getty

According to Andrew Morton's 2018 book Meghan A Hollywood Princess, she texted him to “put that flask down, it looks incredibly unprofessional”.

Trevor was talking about his career with two friends in a “breezy self-deprecating manner that was very different to his bride-to-be who, as her former colleagues on Deal or No Deal observed, was always very self-contained and considered.”

He wrote: “The podcast hinted at their personality differences, Trevor loose-lipped, unconcerned, carefree, a striking counterpart to Meghan, who was archly protective of ‘brand Meghan’, always keen to project an air of sophistication and style.

“She may have felt at times that Trevor was too brashly laid back for comfort, especially not that her star was rising; Suits had been picked up for a second season.”

The couple married in 2011, however were divorced in 2013. Getty

The differences in their relationship styles became more pronounced, and they divorced in 2013.

Three years later Meghan met Prince Harry on a blind date. The pair went on to marry in 2018, and welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, in May 2019.

Trevor has also since found happiness and is also remarried. He wed nutritionist Tracey Kurland in California last year.

"It couldn't have been more different than the royal wedding," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

" This was not stuffy! It was fun and casual and absolutely beautiful. Everyone was having the best time, especially Trevor and Tracey.