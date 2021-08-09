Meghan Markle celebrated her 40th birthday on 4th August 2021. Archewell

“Meghan’s sails were truly limp when she found out and she hastily cancelled her party plans to avoid humiliation,” said a source. “Meghan might have her followers, but she’s nowhere near the level of the Obamas.”

What’s more, Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, didn’t even score an invite to the former president’s bash!

“She thought they were tight with Michelle and Barack, but the Obamas aren’t impressed at how they keep trying to humiliate the royal family,” explains the source.

The duchess teamed up with Melissa McCarthy to launch a new initiative to help women going back to work. Archewell

When Barack was also forced to cancel his birthday plans due to COVID-19, Meghan decided to use her birthday as an opportunity to announce her new, celeb-backed ‘40x40’ initiative.

“Meg put on a smile in the video, but behind the scenes she was upset by the whole saga,” adds the source.

The 40x40 initiative encourages people to commit 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work through mentorship or community service.

The announcement was made with comedian Melissa McCarthy over a video call, and Harry also made a surprise appearance.

WATCH: Karl Stefanovic's brutal reaction to Meghan Markle's birthday video

As Meghan spoke with Melissa over video call, Harry can be seen at the end of the video in the window of the couple's mansion in California, as he appears to attempt to juggle.

In the video, there was also a brief glimpse of the couple's newborn daughter Lilibet, where a picture frame on Meghan's desk seemingly features family shots.

Meanwhile, the Duchess spoke with Melissa about the millions of women in the US and around the world who lost their jobs in the pandemic, and asks women to consider offering 40 minutes of their time to mentor someone back into the workplace.

