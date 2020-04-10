Ahead of their royal step down on March 31 Meghan and Harry hinted that fans wouldn't hear from them for a while, and bid farewell to fans via their Sussex Royal Instagram account.

In a heartfelt message the couple told followers: “While you may not see us here, the work continues.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have even disabled comments on their account, further suggesting they are laying low since stepping back from their royal roles.

However, their failure to speak out in support of the Queen riled royal fans.

Especially when compared to Kate and William's touching tribute.

"Her Majesty The Queen has addressed the UK and Commonwealth in a special broadcast recorded at Windsor Castle — visit @TheRoyalFamily to watch in full," Kate and William wrote on their Kensington Royal Instagram account, alongside an image of the Queen.

In a video, which was shared to YouTube on Sunday, Her Majesty gave thanks to frontline health workers while offering words of encouragement to families across the nation.

“I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time,” the Queen began.

“A time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all.”

Her Majesty then gave a shout out to NHS front line healthcare workers, as well as care workers and those carrying out essential roles to support the United Kingdom.

“I am sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times,” she added.

“I also want to thank those of you who are staying at home, thereby helping to protect the vulnerable and sparing many families the pain already felt by those who have lost loved ones.”

Her Majesty then urged people to stay “strong” and remain united so that future generations can look back and take pride in knowing how they responded to the pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth II has shared a message of hope and paid tribute to British healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

“Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it,” she said.

“The pride in who we are is not a part of our past, it defines our present and our future. The moments when the United Kingdom has come together to applaud its care and essential workers will be remembered as an expression of our national spirit; and its symbol will be the rainbows drawn by children,” she continued.

Her Majesty then drew emphasis on how self-isolation, although terrible, was still an opportunity for many Brits to slow down, pause and reflect, in prayer or meditation.

Next, the Queen reflected on her first broadcast to evacuated children in 1940, where she likened the “painful sense of separation” to the current COVID-19 quarantine restrictions.

Her Majesty gave a shout out to NHS front line heathcare workers, as well as care workers and those carrying out essential roles to support the United Kingdom. YouTube

“This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed – and that success will belong to every one of us,” she added.

Her Majesty concluded by offering some words of encouragement to those who may be struggling with the uncertainty of not knowing what the future holds.

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return. We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again. But for now, I send my thanks and warmest good wishes to you all,” she said.