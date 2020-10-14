Meghan Markle (pictured) and Prince Harry’s Hollywood takeover appears to be in full swing now that the couple have secured two megabucks contracts. Twitter

Fans who tuned in on Wednesday to hear Meghan discuss courageous leadership with Fortune associate editor Emma Hinchliffe were asked to pay $2,426.10 for a ticket.

During the virtual conversation, Meghan spoke on a range of pertinent issues, including opening up about overcoming fear and staying true to oneself.

"If you live knowing the truth, regardless of what anyone says, you'll be able to go to sleep with a clear conscience," Meghan said.

"Most people are afraid of the unknown, but sometimes you need to take that leap."

She also spoke of taking a risk, even when your decision might be viewed with scepticism.

"Sometimes making the best decision for yourself and your family might not be the most popular one," she told Emma.

"But when you really know who you are and you know what your belief system is and you live by truth, then I think that can start to peel away the layers of where the fear comes in."

Later in the chat, Meghan addressed the power of social media, a platform she has been forced to steer clear of since stepping as a senior member of the royal family.

"I think there's an incredible opportunity for everyone to recognise that your voice matters and I think you realise it more when you are not able to exercise it,” she said.

“Regardless of my experience over the last few years compared to anyone's experience, you can't take for granted the ability you have as a woman to be able to be heard and now with the platform that people have on social media, to actually have that voice heard for a larger audience is a huge responsibility."

Fans who tuned in to watch Meghan (right) discuss courageous leadership with Fortune associate editor Emma Hinchliffe (left) were asked to pay $2,426.10 for a ticket. Twitter

Despite the exorbitant fee, fans were seemingly delighted to hear that Meghan was involved, with some taking to Twitter to share their words of support.

“She is a Gem. Beautifully authentic every time. Love this,” one fan tweeted.

“Meghan awesome as usual. Always booked and busy,” another person stated.

Meanwhile, one fan’s comment under a sneak peek video from the event highlighted the limited reach a costly appearance might have for some fans.

“Where is the rest of the recording pleeeeeeeeeeeeeeeaaaaaaase!!!!!” the fan wrote.