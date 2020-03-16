With just a couple of weeks to go before Harry and Meghan officially step away from life as senior royals, debate still rages over who will pay for their multi-million-dollar security needs.

Now an insider tells New Idea that a Hollywood security firm, better known for keeping A-list celebrities safe, has been named as the company who will soon be responsible for the huge task.

The royal couple have reportedly offered a seven-figure sum to Kris Herzog from the Beverly Hills-based Bodyguard Group.

“One of the reasons Meghan hired Kris is because of his in-depth knowledge of protecting celebrity children, including working with the Saudi Royal family,” explains the source.

“Meghan made it clear she felt targeted and said money was no object when it came to their security – even if it meant tripling their budget to ensure they had bullet-proof cars, double the amount of staff and former FBI agents monitoring them round-the-clock as well as intelligence agencies investigating their recent threats.”