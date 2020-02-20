Watch: Palace has announced Prince Harry and Meghan will officially step down as senior royals at the end of March

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have kept a relatively low profile since announcing their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

But now, it has been revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make an appearance at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands in May.

The Invictus Games is a multi-sport event for wounded or sick armed service personal. Harry created the event and having served in the armed forces himself, it is a cause that is very close to his heart.

This appearance comes after news that the couple will longer carry out royal duties on behalf of the Queen from March 31.

The pair will return to the UK at the end of the month to undertake several engagements, including the Commonwealth Day Service on March 9, before stepping down.