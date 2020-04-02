Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially stepped back from royal life on March 31 releasing a statement about their new working arrangements.

“Effective March 31, 2020, no other Royal communications representatives act on behalf of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including Palace spokespeople, Household representatives nor Royal sources," reads the statement.

"Going forward, Buckingham Palace will no longer comment/guide on Sussex related enquiries."

Angela Mollard reveals on New Idea’s podcast Royals that Meghan and Harry have already employed a new PR team.

"This is really interesting they have employed two one is called Sunshine Sachs from the US then from the UK they have got James Holt,” she says.

“They are both very experienced PR agencies but very Hollywood very celebrity.”