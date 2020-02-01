Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to return to Los Angeles where they will reportedly spend the Summer. Getty

Meghan is reportedly “is hoping to find something that will fit their needs.”

The insider added: “Meghan would like to be able to do meetings at the house and also be able to host friends and entertain. Those are two things that are important to her,” the source added.

The Duchess quit acting to marry Prince Harry in 2018, and in light of their recent shock departure from the royal family, it has been speculated she will return to acting.

The news comes after an US Weekly report that the former Suits actress is rumoured to be actively looking for roles on the big screen and is willing to step back into the Hollywood spotlight.

“Meghan is actively looking for representation. She has begun outreach,” a source reportedly told the publication.

“It can be a manager or an agent, but she’s reaching out to people to find someone to represent her for future professional projects.”