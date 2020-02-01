“They have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are getting their ducks in a row and seeing if it’s logistically possible,” a source revealed. “They’ve reached out to people in L.A. and would like to assemble a team of locals.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to return to Los Angeles where they will reportedly spend the Summer.
Meghan is reportedly “is hoping to find something that will fit their needs.”
The insider added: “Meghan would like to be able to do meetings at the house and also be able to host friends and entertain. Those are two things that are important to her,” the source added.
The Duchess quit acting to marry Prince Harry in 2018, and in light of their recent shock departure from the royal family, it has been speculated she will return to acting.