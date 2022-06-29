Meghan spoke out against the abortion ban in the US. Getty

She added that pregnant women in medical emergencies will be “at the mercy” of doctors and lawyers who will get to decide if an abortion, which in some cases can save the mother’s life, is even allowed.

“What does this tell women? It tells us that our physical safety doesn’t matter, and as a result that we don’t matter. But we do. Women matter,” the royal continued.

It was this thought that prompted her to call friend and feminist icon Gloria Steinem, so they could channel their “anger” into making a difference through activism.

The duchess also pointed out that the abortion ban could be the first step in a “blueprint for reversing rights” in the US, which could target same-sex marriage rulings and contraceptive access for future bans.

She urged people to take their anger and energy to the November midterm elections in the US and vote to support the causes they care about, including women’s reproductive rights.

With two children of her own with Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet, and after experiencing a painful miscarriage in 2020, the duchess knows how deeply personal pregnancy and birth is.

But she passed no judgement on women who seek terminations, saying: “Frankly, whether it’s a woman being put in an unthinkable situation, a woman not ready to start a family, or even a couple who deserve to plan their family in a way that makes the most sense for them, it’s about having a choice.”



Her comments marked a huge break away from royal protocol, which traditionally dictates that members of the British monarchy stay silent on political issues.

But long-time followers of the duchess wouldn’t be surprised, as Meghan has been a staunch feminist and vocal advocate for women’s rights since long before she married Harry in 2018.

Just don’t expect other members of the royal family to comment on the US abortion ban any time soon – they generally like to steer clear of US politics altogether.