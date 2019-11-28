Megan Gale and Andy Lee in 2010 Getty

Just months later, Megan started dating AFL player and Australian Survivor star Shaun Hampson, 31, and she believes she was resented for moving on.

"If the public sadly believe what they read, they aren't going to like me. And if they don't like me, no one's going to hire me," she said.

"That's really horrible, you feel powerless. I saw [my career] suffer."

Andy, who is one half of the Australian duo "Hamish and Andy", moved on with Rebecca Harding, 28, in 2014 - proving both Megan and Andy both have one thing in common - their fondness for much younger other halves.

She also spoke about a financial blow in 2007 when she quit her ambassadorship with David Jones to pursue to play Wonder Woman in a three-movie franchise, but the project was abandoned due to the WGA writers strike.

Megan, who is said to be worth $10 million, said it was "disappointing" that people had assumed she was "washed up" despite only being in her 30s.

Speaking about her relationship with Shaun to WHO, Megan said it was towards the end of 2010 when the couple started to fall in love.

"We knew each other to say hi to," Megan recalled. "Then we ran into each other and exchanged numbers." At the time, Gale was living in Sydney and Hampson was playing for Carlton in Melbourne.

“Our first date was on Skype,” Hampson explains. “We’d talk through the night, starting at 8pm and by 7am the sun would be coming up and we’d be like, ‘OK we better get to bed’.”