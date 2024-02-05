Meg Ryan and David Duchovny have certainly forged a close bond since starring together in last year’s romantic comedy, What Happens Later.
The Hollywood pair enjoyed a night out in Santa Monica on January 27, and were photographed giving each other a warm embrace as they departed the restaurant Giorgio Baldi.
While What Happens Later received mixed reviews upon its release last November, critics remarked that Meg, 62, and David, 63, had undeniable chemistry – which is not surprising, given both stars spoke positively about the experience of working together on the film.
Meg directed and co-wrote the film and in one promotional interview revealed that The X-Files actor was always her first choice for the romantic lead. David added that it was an “instant yes” to be involved.
The movie marked Meg’s first return to a rom-com in almost eight years. However, off-screen she hasn’t been romantically linked to anyone since her relationship with John Mellencamp ended in 2019.
Meg says she had “fun” finally getting to work with David.
Meanwhile, David is believed to still be quietly dating Monique Pendleberry, who is 33 years his junior. He was previously married to actress Téa Leoni, who he shares two kids with. He and Monique got together in 2017 and were last seen in public in August 2023 – months before the release of What Happens Later.