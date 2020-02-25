RELATED: FIRST PICS: Rachel McAdams sweetly embraces newborn son

Why Mean Girls Is So Fetch

Tina Fey is the brilliant writer behind the 2004 box office hit, and her talent gave us tons of lines that punched us in the face! It was awesome. While every character was memorable, the true stars were the actresses behind The Plastics: Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried. The movie was such a cult classic, that it spawned Mean Girls 2 and an actual Broadway musical – but the original film totally invented them!

The 15 Best Mean Girls Quotes Ever

Whether you’re too gay to function or trying to lose three pounds, the ‘mean limit’ does not exist when quoting our favourite lines. Get ready to soak up all the awesomeness with the most memorable Mean Girls quotes ever!

15. Cady Heron: “On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was. It’s October 3rd.”

Scene: Cady fell head over heels for her crush Aaron Samuels, and with Regina’s blessing, she started to talk to him more. This seemingly innocent quote sparked their forbidden romance!

Why It’s Quotable: Anytime your crush asks you what date it is, it’s always gotta be October 3rd.

14. Damian Leigh: “Four for you, Glen Coco! You go, Glen Coco!”

Scene: Nothing says “BURN!” more than not getting a candy cane from Santa, and Damian follows it up with “and none for Gretchen Weiners. Bye.” Then Gretchen realises that Cady got one from Regina for being “such a great friend”. Ouch.

Why It’s Quotable: Whether it’s Christmas season or just a normal day, this is the perfect line for distributing anything in fours.

13. Cady Heron: “In girl world, Halloween is the one night a year when girls can dress like a total slut and no other girls can say anything about it.”

Scene: Aaron invites Cady to a Halloween house party, but she didn’t know about the “slut rule” and showed up in the scariest costume ever. Regina uses this as her chance to make out with Aaron right in front of Cady.

Why It’s Quotable: It’s funny because it’s true!

12. Ms Norbury: “How many of you have ever felt personally victimised by Regina George?”

Scene: Ms Norbury tries to put a stop to the backstabbing, but Regina complains. Thankfully, Ms Norbury had the sassiest comeback that had everyone in the gym raising their hands.

Why It’s Quotable: We all know someone like Regina, and this is the perfect line to unite a group of catfighting, hormonal teenage girls into finding common ground.

Getty

13. Cady Heron: “In girl world, Halloween is the one night a year when girls can dress like a total slut and no other girls can say anything about it.”

Scene: Aaron invites Cady to a Halloween house party, but she didn’t know about the “slut rule” and showed up in the scariest costume ever. Regina uses this as her chance to make out with Aaron right in front of Cady.

Why It’s Quotable: It’s funny because it’s true!

11. Kevin Gnapoor: “ All you sucka MCs ain’t got nothin’ on me.”

Scene: Kevin G raps at the school’s talent show, shocking the audience with his provocative lyrics and no-stuff-given attitude. He gets cut short, ending his performance with “Happy holidays everybody!”

Why It’s Quotable: It isn’t just a quote – it’s a full-blown rap song! Our fave mathlete reminds you not to let the haters stop you from doing your thang because he sure didn’t.

10. Karen Smith: “On Wednesdays, we wear pink.”

Scene: While explaining the rules to Cady, Karen joyfully tells her they wear pink once a week, among other ridiculous rules.

Why It’s Quotable: Pink is the official colour of Mean Girls day (on October 3rd, duh), and it also falls on a Wednesday!

9. Janis Ian: “I guess it’s probably because I’ve got a big lesbian crush on you! Suck on that!”

Scene: This is one of the best scenes in the film, and Janis finally tells the unfiltered truth about her revenge plot in front of everyone at school.

Why It’s Quotable: Are you mad at your ex-best friend? Or perhaps you’ve got a frenemy who thinks you’re in love with them? Whip out this line to put them in their place!

8. Coach Carr: “ Don’t have sex, ‘cause you will get pregnant...and die.”

Scene: Cady thinks about what she could have possibly missed when she skips class with Janis and Damian. Well, she missed the worst sex-ed class of her life.

Why It’s Quotable: Simple and straight to the point – leave it to Coach Carr to teach you all about the birds and the bees.

Getty

7. Karen Smith: “If you’re from Africa, why are you white?”

Scene: Regina asks Cady to sit with them at their lunch table. Karen adds to the awkwardness with her ditzy question, and Gretchen corrects her by saying: “Oh my god, Karen, you can’t just ask people why they’re white.”

Why It’s Quotable: This is a classic Karen moment.

6. Crying Girl: “I wish we could all get along like we used to in middle school. I wish I could bake a cake filled with rainbows and smiles and everyone would eat and be happy.”

Scene: This bit was comedy gold, especially when Damian yelled out: “She doesn’t even go here!” Ms Norbury confirms this, so the crying girl apologises and responds: “Sorry, I just have a lot of feelings.”

Why It’s Quotable: If you want to break up a fight, this line will get the job done – unless you’re in the wrong place at the wrong time.

5. Gretchen Wieners: “That is so fetch!”

Scene: Right after their ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ performance, Gretchen talks to Cady about her supposed crush on Kevin G. She blurts out her signature catchphrase, and Regina snaps at her with: “Gretchen, stop trying to make ‘fetch’ happen. It’s not going to happen.”

Why It’s Quotable: Even if Gretchen couldn’t get fetch off the ground, it’s the perfect slang term to use even if you aren’t in England! The scene also leads to a full-blown meltdown that makes Gretchen want to totally stab Caesar.

4. Regina George: “Get in loser, we’re going shopping.”

Scene: Cady hangs out with The Plastics for the very first time, and Regina pulls up in her pink car with her girl crew to pick her up on the way to the mall.

Why It’s Quotable: What better way to invite someone to go shopping with you than to call them a loser? This line became a viral meme, and no one says it better than the Queen Bee herself!

3. Karen Smith: “I can’t go out *fake cough* I’m sick.”

Scene: Regina calls Karen a slut on a call with Cady and Gretchen, so the girls tell Karen the truth. Hurt by the news, Karen rejects Regina’s invite to hang out, to which Regina George responds: “Boo, you whore.” as she hangs up.

Why It’s Quotable: Don’t feel like going out? Wanna ditch your plans? This line is the perfect excuse – just try to sound more convincing that Karen did.

2. Regina George: “ This girl is the nastiest skank bitch I’ve ever met. Do not trust her. She is a fugly slut.”

Scene: Regina finds out that Kälteen bars make you gain weight like crazy, and she realises that she’s been tricked by her “friend”. Furious, she frames Cady by adding her own page to the Burn Book to manipulate Principal Duvall.

Why It’s Quotable: If you want to tell someone you hate them, Regina shows you how to do it right. Then again, let’s not forget that she’s actually talking about herself!

1. Gretchen Weiners: “You can’t sit with us!”

Scene: Regina shows up in sweatpants on a Monday, so the girls tell her that she’s broken the rules. Regina refuses to leave and Gretchen snaps. Defeated, Regina walks away and bumps into a fat girl who calls her a “fat ass”.

Why It’s Quotable: If there’s one Mean Girls line to use for the rest of our lives, it’s this one! Short and bitter, it’ll burn your frenemy so hard that they’ll regret they ever messed with you.

RELATED: Very exciting news for Amanda Seyfried