Also launching at Macca’s is the new Chicken Deluxe Range, available in all restaurants from Wednesday, 6 April, for a limited time only.
Boasting delicious flavour combinations, the range includes new and returning menu items to complement the existing Chicken Deluxe Burger.
New items include the Double Chicken Deluxe and Chicken Deluxe Share Pack, with fan favourite Bacon Chicken Deluxe also making a return.
Lancy Huynh, Group Brand Manager, McDonald’s Australia said, “The chicken deluxe family is finally complete with our delicious new burgers and share pack.”
“Featuring iconic flavour combinations unique to Macca’s, the Chicken Deluxe range heroes our tasty 100% Aussie RSPCA Approved chicken, partnered with great quality produce and sauces.
“Whether it’s a special burger just for one or nibbles to share together, our range has something to satisfy all chicken lovers’ needs,” Lancy added.
Customers will also receive MyMacca’s Rewards points when they purchase the Deluxe range in restaurant, drive-thru or via the MyMacca’s app.
The Chicken Deluxe range is available from 10:30am on Wednesday 6 April in all McDonald’s restaurants nationwide, including via the MyMacca’s app and McDelivery, for a limited time only.