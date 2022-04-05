McDonald’s is offering a 50 cent Cheeseburger for one day only on Wednesday, 6 April, exclusively via the MyMacca’s app.

The offer is limited to the first 350,000 Cheeseburgers, with one redemption per customer, and can be used in restaurant, takeaway and drive-thru.

Tobi Fukushima, McDonald’s Marketing Manager, said: “As part of our commitment to providing great value food, we are excited to offer our popular cheeseburger for 50-cents, for one day only.

“Customers will now earn MyMacca’s Rewards points when they purchase the 50-cent cheeseburger, which can be redeemed against some of our most iconic menu items.

“This is another way we are showing customers that value means more at Macca’s, by rewarding them for their loyalty while offering some of their favourite menu items for less.”