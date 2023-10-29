Matthew Perry has died aged 54.
According to TMZ, the Friends actor died in a private residence in Los Angeles on October 28, 2023.
Sources told the publication that first responders arrived at the residence after receiving a call that someone at the property had gone into cardiac arrest.
TMZ has stated that he was found in a jacuzzi at the home. His cause of death has been reported as drowning.
The publication has also reported that there were no drugs found at the scene of his passing and no foul play involved.
Matthew Perry was 54.
Matthew was best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the popular '90s sitcom Friends, a character he portrayed in all 234 episodes across 10 seasons.
Across an acting career that spanned more than 30 years, he starred in numerous television series and movies but has not appeared on screen since a TV mini-series in 2017.
In November 2022, he released his autobiography Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: The Memoir about his life in the spotlight.
