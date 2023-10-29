According to TMZ, the Friends actor died in a private residence in Los Angeles on October 28, 2023.

Sources told the publication that first responders arrived at the residence after receiving a call that someone at the property had gone into cardiac arrest.

TMZ has stated that he was found in a jacuzzi at the home. His cause of death has been reported as drowning.

The publication has also reported that there were no drugs found at the scene of his passing and no foul play involved.