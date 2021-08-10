Mat symbolically adopted Belle. TikTok

Sharing a similar video to her own TikTok account, Bambi wrote: “He’s adopted me!”

Mat and his daughter appeared on The Sunday Project earlier this year where they discussed her own transition journey, with Grace knowing as young as “four or five” that she was meant to be female.

“I came out at 12 and then I went through a gradual transition until I was 14, to grow my hair out, to get my name change sorted, to sort out my blockers,” Grace said.

“And then by the time I was 14, I was fully presenting as Grace to the public and at school.”

Mat and Grace appeared on The Project earlier this year. Ten

Mat appeared on Home And Away as Adam from 1989 to 1994 before another stint on the show in 1999.

His character originally left the show after his house burned down. Having lost everything, he decided to leave Summer Bay for good.

Mat played Adam for 5 years. Seven

Mat revealed to The Daily Telegraph he left the show in 1994 to travel and upon his return fell in love and wanted to start a family.

“After I left Home and Away, I travelled for three years and when I came back I was 27. I met a woman that I loved and we wanted a family,” he explained.

“With that comes responsibility so I sought out some secure work and that's the government role I have been working in ever since.”