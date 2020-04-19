MUST WATCH: How the popular cooking show 'MasterChef' looked back in 1990

He's the very first contestant to go from the Back To Win revamp.

It was between Lynton, Courtney and Rose, but in the end, the father-of-one had some 'real problems' during his final cook.

His blue swimmer crab with buckwheat and grilled asparagus failed to make the grade.

'Guys, there's a lot of shocked faces there and, to be honest, we were shocked, too,' judge Andy Allen said of his lacklustre dish.

'Lynton - I've said this before - you're right up there, one of the best cooks in the competition, but today just wasn't your day.

'Your cooking is amazing, and this week, you put up some absolutely incredible dishes. You've had the highest of highs. But unfortunately, the lowest of lows.'