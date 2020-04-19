Lynton was clearly devastated, but could see a silver lining to his eliminations.
'
Lynton Tapp has been eliminated from MasterChef.
He's the very first contestant to go from the Back To Win revamp.
MUST WATCH: How the popular cooking show 'MasterChef' looked back in 1990
Lynton was clearly devastated, but could see a silver lining to his eliminations.
'
Personalise the newsletters you receive and gain access to competitions and offers
Oops!
Something went wrong, we were unable to log you in using that account.
Please try again later.
Thanks!
Logging you in now.
Oops!
Something went wrong, Please try again later.
Oops!
Something went wrong, Please try again later.
Thanks!
You should be receiving an email shortly to reset your password
Oops!
Something went wrong, we were unable to reset your password.
Please try again later.
Thanks!
Your password has been successfully updated.
Oops!
Something went wrong, we were unable to reset your password.
Please try again later.