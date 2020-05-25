MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo and his pregnant wife Lauren Fried enjoyed a sweet family outing to a Melbourne park with their adorable 2-year-old son, Alfie. Getty

Scottish-born chef Jock, one of three new judges this year on the hit Network 10 cooking show, revealed last month he was forced to stay away from pregnant Lauren in Adelaide during filming for MasterChef in Melbourne.

“‘I’m exposed to a lot of people every day,” he explained.

The celebrity chef also took to Instagram to share a happy snap from their family outing in Melbourne.

“Who doesn’t love this late afternoon autumn sun?” Jock captioned a delightful snap of himself and Alfie lying on the grass.

“I’m loving Melbourne this time of year and these special moments with my wee man in the park.”

Enthusiastic fans were quick to comment on the candid snap, with one person writing: “Aren’t those snuggles just the best?”

Another person stated: “He’s the perfect little man to share Autumn with. Autumn is such a beautiful time of year.”

A third person added: “So lovely to enjoy your time together having fun!”

