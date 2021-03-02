Foodies rejoice! MasterChef Australia is back for another season and if you thought last year's All Stars were skilled, be prepared for even more greatness with the class of 2021.
WATCH BELOW: Meet the 2021 MasterChef contestants
Beloved judges Jock Zonfrillo, Andy Allen andMelissa Leongare back as judges and say that this year's contestants are the best yet.
"I think it's going to be the best food. Even withBack To Win," Andyadmitted to WHO on the red carpetat the 2020 AACTA Awards.
"I think we're very short into the season but if these guys are cooking like this now, imagine what they're going to be doing in 60 episodes. It's crazy so we're excited with that."
The judge and season four winner added: "They're raw, they're very passionate, they're very willing to learn and I think that's what I think excites us the most. It's going to be a really good season."
Now, the first trailer for the upcoming season has been released and we can finally get to know some of these talented stars.
Keep scrolling to meet the first batch of the 2021 cooks.
"My cooking style it's a bit like my face - not refined at all."
Ten
Brent
Brent compares his cooking style to his face - "not refined at all."
A self-taught chef, this contestant grew up eating meat and three veg, but has learned on his own how to give his dishes that je ne sais quoi.
"I found a passion that I didn't know was there."
"The Bengali cuisine that I carry with me has been passed down from generation to generation."
Ten
Kishwar
With Kishwar hailing from a big family of cooks, food has had a big part in his life.
"The Bengali cuisine that I carry with me has been passed down from generation to generation. I've always taken a little creative license with it," she admits in the trailer.
Minoli lost her sense of taste at 31 - but it only made her stronger.
Ten
Minoli
At the age of 31, Minoli lost her sense of taste but when it returned, her cooking skills were transformed to a new level.
"It's given me a whole new insight into flavour and an understanding of food that I never had before."
Could Therese be following in Reynold's footsteps?
Ten
Therese
Part Taiwanese, part Burmese, part Chinese cook Therese has one specific foodie passion.
"I love cooking French pastry," she admits in the trailer.
Elise's love language is food.
Ten
Elise
Self-confessed feeder Elise says her love language is food.
"I want to make people happy, I want to make things beautiful."