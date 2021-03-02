Foodies rejoice! MasterChef Australia is back for another season and if you thought last year's All Stars were skilled, be prepared for even more greatness with the class of 2021.

Beloved judges Jock Zonfrillo, Andy Allen and Melissa Leong are back as judges and say that this year's contestants are the best yet.

"I think it's going to be the best food. Even with Back To Win," Andy admitted to WHO on the red carpet at the 2020 AACTA Awards.

"I think we're very short into the season but if these guys are cooking like this now, imagine what they're going to be doing in 60 episodes. It's crazy so we're excited with that."

The judge and season four winner added: "They're raw, they're very passionate, they're very willing to learn and I think that's what I think excites us the most. It's going to be a really good season."

Now, the first trailer for the upcoming season has been released and we can finally get to know some of these talented stars.

Keep scrolling to meet the first batch of the 2021 cooks.