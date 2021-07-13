We finally have a winner! Ten

There's no doubt that the win was well and truly deserved, after the contestants gave it their absolute all - and more - in the final pressure test.

Throughout the season, we saw 24 talent cooks battle it out, until there were only three left in the kitchen.

Justin Narayan, Pete Campbell, and Kishwar Chowdhury had to make sure this last cook was absolutely perfect, and while they delivered and dished up some amazing results, there could only be one winner.

Ahead of the finale, there was already a clear winner in the ranks, with both TAB and Sportsbet having tipped Justin as the one to take the 2021 MasterChef crown with odds at 1.08 and 1.28, respectively.

Although, the odds differed for second place, with Sportsbet placing Kishwar in the position at 5.50, and TAB placing Pete in second place at 7.00.

Sportsbet had Pete in third place at 7.00, and TAB placing Kishwar in the spot at 15.00.

This year's season saw some amazing cooks, where in a previous chat with WHO, judge Jock Zonfrillo reflected on the incredible talents of this year's contestants.

"They serve up some of the best dishes that we’ve ever seen on any season of MasterChef," he revealed.

"The show’s tagline 'ordinary people, extraordinary food' couldn’t be more true this year. We look at one another sometimes and can’t believe what we’re seeing and getting to eat.

It’s a privilege to share this crazy experience with these guys."