Marty Sheargold hosting The Marty Sheargold show on Triple M. Triple M

Who is Marty Sheargold?

Marty/ Martin toured around Australia as a comedian, but he didn’t get his big break until he replaced Greg Fleet on a breakfast radio program in Adelaide.

Going on to appear as a guest comedian on the RMITV show Under Melbourne Tonight on 2 November 1995.

Since then, he’s appeared on many TV programs such as Dirty Laundry Live, Have You Been Paying Attention, and fellow comedian Kitty Flanagan's show, Fisk.

His experience hosting Nova FM's radio show Kate, Tim & Marty until 11 September 2020, led him to what he’s most known for today, his very own radio show.

The Marty Sheargold show on Triple M has been running since 18 January 2021, until now.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out, your support has been welcome and enriching." Instagram

What happened to Marty Sheargold?

Marty Sheargold has revealed in a statement that he’s “taking an extended break from work,” in order “to set aside some time to get my work/life balance back into something that feels better than it has over the last couple of years.”

“I think it’s important for people like myself who have a public voice to admit that I am exhausted mentally,” he explained.

However, this hopefully won’t be the last time we’ll see/hear Marty, with his Chief Content Officer looking “forward to having Marty back on Triple M soon.”

While he’s off our screens and radios, he’s going to “spend time with his family.” But who is his family? Let’s find out, shall we…

Marty Sheargold (R) and Fifi Box of Triple M's 'The Shebang' host the children's recital event on the rooftop at Austereo studios on 6 December, 2007 in Sydney, Australia. Getty

Who is Marty Sheargold’s wife?

Even though we see Marty as a public figure, he is private about his personal life.

After doing some digging, we found out that he was committed to his partner Ange from 2012 to 2016, who is the mother of his kids.

When asked by the Sydney Morning Herald how he got together with his partner, he replied: “Just through sheer will, from wearing her down. I'd known her socially for four or five years. Alcohol decided for us in the end, which is always the way.”

Who are Marty Sheargold's kids?

Marty Sheargold has two girls, whose names he would like to keep private which we’ll respect.

“I have two young daughters and the one who's old enough to talk says I dance like a penguin,” he revealed in a rare glimpse to the SMH.

RELATED || HYBPA’s host Tom Gleisner reveals the secret to his success