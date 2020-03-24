It was also during his time in Darwin, that the Adelaide-based reality star won $500,000 playing the pokies.
A source close to Seb revealed that he quit his job in the mines after the huge windfall, and began living the high life - but it wasn't long before he was broke.
'He hit rock bottom,' the source told New Idea. 'He had no choice but to leave Darwin and move back home to Adelaide.'
It was then Seb decided to finally pursue his dream of becoming an actor and enrolled in a bachelor’s degree for creative arts (drama) at Flinders University.
'It was something he had always wanted to do,' the friend explains. 'His biggest goal in life has always been to be on Home and Away or something like that.'