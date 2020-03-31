Ahead of Married At First Sight's explosive - and highly-anticipated - reunion, Hayley Vernon has unleashed on Stacey Hampton about the single mum's alleged sex session with Mikey Pembroke.

Remember, Hayley hooked up with Stacey's husband Michael Goonan, while Stacey denies cheating on her hubby with Natasha Spencer's husband Mikey... and breathe...

MUST WATCH: MAFS' Michael responds to rumours of Stacey cheating