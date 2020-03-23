Nine

Connie's funny, but thoughtful gift of the swimmers, the beach date, and a ride in a Kombi van didn't go unnoticed by Jonny, who's voted to 'leave' the past three committment ceremonies.

'Today was actually amazing. Connie has shown me how much she really cares about me,' he said, adding, 'The way she’s grown as a person through this experience says a lot about her. I mean, I think she’s amazing.'

Turning to Connie as they sat by an open fire, Jonny had a treat of his own for his wife. 'As it’s our final date, I thought it would be cute to get you a little gift or a parting present. First, I got you some earrings, some shell earrings. I think they’re quite beautiful. I know how much you love the beach.'

She was speechless. 'I was gonna get these! These are so cool, I’m so into these. Thank you so much. I love them.'

'And second of all, everyone knows you love marine life, so I thought it would be adorable… we adopted a penguin.

'This is amazing,' Connie said, crying tears of happiness.

'I don’t think anyone will ever be able to top a present like that. I’m glad I wrote stay now! Because I own a penguin.'