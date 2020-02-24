“But honey,” she said, turning to Connie. “If you’re not happy with that, there’s nothing any of us can do." Nine

“Is she coming back?” he asked a producer, clearly none the wiser where his wife was.

“We could be working things out right now.”

Then Connie’s sister Charlotte and disapproving mum Rina arrive and it’s clear she’s still not interested in the marriage.

“Did you want to spend more time with him?” a producer asked Rina about Jonethen.

“No, not at all” was her short and to-the-point answer.

“Did you want to spend more time with him?” a producer asked Rina about Jonethen. “No, not at all” was her short and to-the-point answer. Nine

Back at the apartment, Johnny’s family arrive, but Connie’s still not returned, leaving him to explain what’s happened.

Like a leopard that will never change its spots, Connie’s mum continues to be disapproving of the match.

“Do you think that John is good for Connie?” a producer asked her.

“No, no I don’t” she replied.

Like a leopard that will never change its spots, Connie’s mum continues to be disapproving of the match. Nine

As Connie and Johnethen begin to share how they’ve found the MAFS journey so far, Rina interrupts and we get her opinion in full.

“Look, when you truly both meet someone and decide to get married it will be different. Whatever you guys get out of this, you’ve gone into this as a marriage and you’ve only just met each other, cameras ‘round you. Come on.

“You’ve got to give yourself credit, you knew nothing about each other. So you wouldn’t even know how to make Connie feel good because you don’t even really know her at the moment.

“But honey,” she said, turning to Connie. “If you’re not happy with that, there’s nothing any of us can do.“ Nine

“But honey,” she said, turning to Connie. “If you’re not happy with that, there’s nothing any of us can do.“

“This wasn’t a guaranteed fairytale-ending experiment,” interjected Connie’s sister Charlotte.

Then we got some of the rawest and real emotion we’ve seen in this whole season.

Opening up to everyone at the table, Connie shared that she felt she didn’t know how to argue with anyone, let alone a partner, because she’s been single for five years.

“Listening to Connie, listening to Jonethen, they’ve got a lot of work cut out,” Rina, Connie’s mum, told the camera.

Back at the table, Rina is as straight to the point as ever. “Conn, get your stuff, let’s go,” she told her daughter.