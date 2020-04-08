Aleks Markovic and her TV husband, Ivan Sarakula never saw eye-to-eye with the Married At First Sight experts.
Now the Perth real estate agent is spilling all on John Aiken, Mel Shilling and Dr Trisha Strafford - and by 'all', we mean just the tiny little bit she knows about them.
When quizzed about the trip during a Instagram Q&A session with her followers, she said: 'I mean, they were nice people, I suppose.'
Mel Shilling, Dr Trisha Stafford and John Aiken.
Nine
She added: 'I didn't know them well enough. We weren't really talking to them. It wasn't them talking to us, if you know what I mean.'
Aleks' comments come after the experts demanded a bigger salary, or they'd walk.
'The experts are on $50,000 each for the whole series and they feel they are being underpaid,' New Idea's well-placed insider spilled.
However, producers are said to feel the experts’ salaries are reasonable considering 'they don’t do a lot at all'.
'If there’s an opportunity for John to be on camera, he will jump at the chance. Trish and Mel are … more than happy to just rock up to set and do what they have to do,' our source added.