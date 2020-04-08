Mel Shilling, Dr Trisha Stafford and John Aiken. Nine

She added: 'I didn't know them well enough. We weren't really talking to them. It wasn't them talking to us, if you know what I mean.'

Aleks' comments come after the experts demanded a bigger salary, or they'd walk.

'The experts are on $50,000 each for the whole series and they feel they are being underpaid,' New Idea's well-placed insider spilled.

However, producers are said to feel the experts’ salaries are r easonable considering 'they don’t do a lot at all' .