Married at First Sight's Drew Brauer and KC Osborne said they'd give their relationship a shot at their final vow ceremony.
And while the singer told his 'wife' he's wasn't willing to move from Cairns to ‘the big smoke’ – Sydney - to be with her, they agreed to continue as a couple once the show was finished.
However, it turns out the couple called time on their long-distance relationship just weeks after the cameras stopped filming.
According to a Daily Mail source: "Once they both returned home after the show, Drew basically realised they only had a sexual connection.
"He wanted something more meaningful and didn't think they'd ever get that."
While the couple vowed to remain respectful about each other in interviews, KC appeared upset when she arrived for the reunion dinner in January.
A visibly emotional KC was first to read her vows and gave us a recap of their tumultuous romance.
Reading between the lines, KC may have given away the extent of her heartbreak over their split in her latest posts to Instagram.
On Monday, the reality TV star shared a photo of herself and Drew kissing, along with a telling caption.
"A beautiful night I will never forget," KC wrote.
"I mentioned having fairytale moments in the experiment and this was certainly one of them.
"Drew I can hand on my heart say I gave this experiment my all. At times things were challenging for both of us especially coming from different worlds.
"The best thing about getting you in the experiment was that you restored my faith that loyal guys do exist... I needed that."
“And I am falling for you. I have missed you during our time apart. I miss how we make each other laugh how you make me feel beautiful without any makeup," KC told Drew.
She added: "Thank you for being loyal, thank you for being protective of me, and thank you for all the good times.
"On our wedding day I said that some moments last a lifetime and the best was yet to come... I was right. I will remember this journey for the rest of my life ♥️ #MAFS"
“KC, I care about you so much. You make me so happy, and I'm not ready to say goodbye yet.”
Alongside a second photo of the pair together, KC simply wrote: "Today’s special moments are tomorrow’s memories 🌻 ♥️"