MUST WATCH: MAFS' Connie says Stacey's insults to Hayley were too vile to air

Married At First Sight' s Stacey Hampton has been exposed - and her one night stand could have turned into two, or three if Mikey Pembroke hadn't rejected her.

According to Ivan Sarakula and Aleks Markovic, Stacey used the social media app Snapchat to proposition Mikey to another secret hookup, behind her husband Michael Goonan's back.

Luckily for Stacey, the beauty of Snapchat is that you can send a message or photo, that deletes itself after just a few seconds, meaning there is no hard evidence of her booty calls.

But, in the span of those very short seconds, Mikey gave Ivan a glimpse, making him the perfect alibi.