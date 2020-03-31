Married At First Sight's Stacey Hampton has been exposed - and her one night stand could have turned into two, or three if Mikey Pembroke hadn't rejected her.
According to Ivan Sarakula and Aleks Markovic, Stacey used the social media app Snapchat to proposition Mikey to another secret hookup, behind her husband Michael Goonan's back.
Luckily for Stacey, the beauty of Snapchat is that you can send a message or photo, that deletes itself after just a few seconds, meaning there is no hard evidence of her booty calls.
But, in the span of those very short seconds, Mikey gave Ivan a glimpse, making him the perfect alibi.
After Mikey gave Michael his phone to prove he'd slept with Stacey, the single dad tossed the phone on the table and declared: 'I don't really care, the be honest.'
That's when Ivan dropped a bombshell.
'There were the messages from Stacey saying, "let’s catch up for another", or whatever, and Mikey saying, "nah I can’t", and Stacey calling him a pussy.'
Michael was astonished. 'Pardon?'
Aleks interjected. 'You don’t know about those messages,' she explained.
Ivan added: 'I think they were Snapchat or something like that. Honestly, I’ve seen them. The writing’s on the wall, man.'
