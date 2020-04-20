Married at First Sight's Tash Herz has unveiled her new look after undergoing $25,000 of cosmetic dentistry.
The ex-MAFS bride showed off her sparkling new smile on Instagram on Saturday after transforming her face with porcelain veneers.
According to Daily Mail, Tash had her veneers done in December, two months after her experimental marriage to fellow reality star Amanda Micallef ended and she returned home to Adelaide alone.
Tash showed off her new veneers on Saturday.
Instagram
The 30-year-old had her dentistry carried out Dr Dee at Vogue Dental Studios in Melbourne.
Dr Dee is known for his reality TV star transformations, and has previously worked with Jessika Power, Erin Barnett and Jack Vidgen to transform their looks.
Tash looks so different to how she appeared on MAFS.
Channel 9
While Tash failed to find love on the reality TV show, she has since found love with new girlfriend Madison Hewitt.