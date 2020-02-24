Sealed with a kiss! Tash and Natasha lock lips and share a sweet embrace as they enjoy a romantic getaway.

The two ‘Tashes’ didn’t shy away from locking lips and snuggling – the unlikely new couple getting far more intimate for the cameras than they ever did while filming with their respective husband and wife.

According to an insider, the ladies sought comfort in each other after they both had terrible experiences on the reality program.

“It was a pretty dark time for both girls, but they found comfort in one another which helped to soften the blow,” dishes a close friend of the pair.

“When you’re on a show like that, you become very isolated from the world so tend to rely heavily on those around you who have an understanding of the complex issues.”

For Tash – who identifies as gay – the attraction to fellow bride Natasha grew slowly but steadily.

But Natasha – who identifies as straight – took a little longer to move things past the platonic.

The brunette bombshells get hot and heavy in Bali.

The source says Tash needed time to recover after the acrimonious break-up from her television bride, which had left her emotionally scarred.

“Tash was pretty broken after that whole experience and it’s taken her a long time to get back on her feet again,” the friend added.

“The relationship with Amanda may have been brief, but there was damage.

Tash needed time to get over that and Natasha has really helped that.”

The lovebirds made sure to capture their time together.

And proving time heals all wounds, Tash and Natasha happily flaunted their new love while in Bali.

“They looked like they were having the time of their lives,” reveals an onlooker.

“They couldn’t keep their hands off each other. And they were getting a lot of attention from others, too.

“If you didn’t know they were from that show Married at First Sight you would definitely think they were in love, the way they were with each other.”