Married at First Sight star Tash Herz has hinted she's tied the knot with her girlfriend Madison Hewitt.
Watch exclusively: MAFS' Tash Herz gets intimate lover Madison Hewitt
The rumour mill was set in motion about the marriage after Tash shared an emotional post on Thursday, about body issues, encouraging her fans to still be active amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Madison surprisingly commented: "I AM SO GLAD I MARRIED YOU," which hinted that the two women have made their union official.
Tash and Madison
Instagram
The pair got together just after Tash finished filming the reality TV show.
They've even been spotted at high-profile outings, including exclusive parties for Sydney's Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.
WATCH: MAFS' Natasha Spencer and Tash Herz share a romantic kiss
Tash and Madison have been friends for years, but began dating just a few weeks after Tash and personal trainer Amanda Micallef's 'marriage' breakdown on Married At First Sight.