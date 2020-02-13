The girls got straight down to business and revealed who'd slept with who on honeymoon Channel 9

There was no tea spilled about David and Hayley's sex life at the dinner party

Hayley Vernon and David Cannon didn't address their sex life, as they were still consumed by their honeymoon split.

Lesbian brides Tash Herz and Amanda Micallef also didn't take part in the discussion, but it's assumed that couple haven't had sex considering their disastrous honeymoon.

But by the honeymoon, the romance was in tatters – and it didn't get any better at the year's first dinner party, when Tash flirted with the other girls in the experiment later at the dinner party.

After the couple walked in holding hands, bartender Tash steered clear of Amanda's side all night.

"I knew that Tash was going to come in have a few drinks and be flirty," the strength coach said, after her wife sat on fellow participant Hayley Vernon's lap, following very close chats with Connie Crayden and Natasha Spencer.

"I know that’s what Tash is about. That’s the reality of the situation," Amanda continued.

"I wouldn’t date someone that is sucking down wines, sitting on every Tom, Dick and Harry; it’s just not the sort of woman I’d date."

"I didn’t choose Tash, at the end of the day. She was chosen for me."

Speaking of the MAFS experts, they had a few things to say about Tash's behaviour, too.

"Her style of communication is very seductive," commented John Aiken as he, Mel Schilling and Dr Trisha Stratford watched the gathering on a screen from another room.

"We can see Amanda getting a little tired of this behaviour," added Mel.

"She’s put on such a brave front throughout the night.

"She must be feeling a level of rejection because Tash is not showing her this level of affection and flirtation, but she’s sharing it with all these other people around the table."