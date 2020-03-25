At the dinner party, the Honesty Box challenge made a return.

At the request of the show's experts, Steve was instructed to ask Mishel, 'How has our lack of intimacy made you feel?'

Mishel said: 'It’s a blow to my ego, to my self esteem, to my confidence. I felt like a sexy, amazing woman before I entered the experiment and I’ve lost that feeling. Throughout this entire experiment, I’ve never felt desirable or sexy. Why have you not attempted to kiss me?'

'The feelings are building now,' Steve insisted, but the experts and the other couples weren't buying it.

'You can’t keep dangling that over her and sprinkling her with hope,' John commented. 'There are no romantic feelings there.'

Dr Trisha agreed: 'It’s a smoke screen.'

Mishel turned to the group, 'Can I just ask, does anyone else find that confusing?'

Michael did. 'I think you owe it to each other to just have a pash,' while Seb agreed, 'You could unlock something.'

Stacey took a more blunt approach, after Steve said it 'wouldn't be the right thing to do' to kiss his wife. 'Any woman is going to feel ugly and rejected if you’re not giving them attention and love and anything like that,' she snapped.

The experts then told Mishel to ask Steve, 'Given you normally date women significantly younger than you, has my age been an issue for you?'

'No it’s not been an issue for me,' he insisted, but no one believed him. 'Age is not an issue for me whatsoever. And to be honest what you’ve taught me on this journey is second to none, and I’ve learnt a lot more about possibly dating perhaps, slightly older women than I normally date and I think that is the direction I will go.'

'The direction you will go? That indicates there is no direction for us,' Mishel hit back - the rest of the room was in shock from what he just said.

'Are you physically attracted to me? If no, why not?'

Steve said: 'Well, no. It’s just the way it is.'

Michael wondered: 'What is your type?'

'I haven’t really got a type, to be honest,' Steve explained.

Mishel was going crazy. 'Just answer the friggin’ question!'

'What is it about Mishel that’s you’re not finding attractive?' Michael asked again, in simpler terms.

Steve had trouble finding his words, for the first time in the experiment. 'Alright, alright, the only way I can describe it is... what I suggest is... what I’m trying... the only thing I would probably suggest is... I’m quite a tall guy and I normally date taller women.'

Expert, Mel Shilling called bullsh-t. 'No. He made that up,' she said.

Mishel was dumbfounded. 'Seriously? Using the tall comment when I know his previous partner was quite short. He doesn’t realise that by not being honest, that actually hurts me more.

'I get it, you don’t find me sexually attractive. You’re just not that into me.'